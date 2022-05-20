Today is Friday May 20, 2022
Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s legal woes an ’embarrassment’

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2022 at 4:44 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has blasted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal woes as an “embarrassment.” The senator on Thursday gave the sharpest rebuke of Paxton to date from a senior Texas Republican as Paxton appears poised to win the party’s nomination for a third term. Paxton has been under state felony indictment for nearly his whole time in office and is separately being investigated by the FBI after his top deputies accused him of corruption. He is competing in the Republican primary run-off primary against Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Paxton responded that Cornyn “represents the Bush wing of the GOP.”



