Today is Thursday May 19, 2022
Tyler man gets four life sentences

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 5:06 pm
Tyler man gets four life sentencesTYLER — The Smith County District Attorney’s Office reports 18-year-old Ernesto Castellon of Tyler was handed four life sentences for an incident in which an officer was injured. Castellon was caught in an East Texas Anti-Gang Center operation that included the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Tyler Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and other agencies. Officials say Castellon sold narcotics and automatic weapons to an undercover officer and then tried to flee, causing the injury. Castellon was charged with manufacture/delivery of multiple controlled substances, weapons trafficking, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.



