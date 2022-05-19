New Mexico judge upholds $165M damage awards in FedEx crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday upheld jury awards of $165 million against FedEx in a wrongful-death lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash involving a Texas family and a contract driver for the delivery company. The 2011 crash on Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces killed Marialy Venegas Morga and her 4-year-old daughter and critically injured the El Paso woman’s 19-month-old son when the family’s small pickup was rear-ended by the big rig. Truck driver Elizabeth Quintana also died. FedEx argued unsuccessfully that the damage awards were excessive and that a judge should have ordered a new trial.

