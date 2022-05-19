Chase leads to Longview man’s arrest

LONGVIEW – Authorities say a man was arrested and jailed after leading police on a pursuit that allegedly damaged their vehicles. That’s according to our news partner KETK. 37-year-old Kelvin Earl Smith Jr. is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. At around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Longview police officers responded to a welfare check call for service in the roadway of H.G. Mosley Parkway near Loring Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a car stopped at a traffic signal for several minutes and the driver “appeared to the passed out,” according to a press release. Smith allegedly led officers on a short pursuit in which two police vehicles were damaged, as well as the suspect’s vehicle.

