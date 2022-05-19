Today is Thursday May 19, 2022
Re-arrested constable denied bond reduction

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 3:48 pm
Re-arrested constable denied bond reductionTYLER – A Smith County judge denied a request Thursday morning from Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris to reduce his bond. According to our news partner KETK, that’s after Harris was re-arrested while awaiting trial for charges of felony theft by a public servant and misdemeanor public oppression. 241st District Judge Jack Skeen denied Traylor-Harris’ motions to reduce the two $500,000 bonds down to between $20,000 and $30,000. Harris was arrested last week after a video on a Youtube live stream showed him at a graduation in full uniform with his weapon. Conditions of his bond include an order that he cannot possess a firearm, explosive, ammunition or deadly weapon. He would now have to post a $1 million bond to be released again. His next court date is July 7 when he must decide on a plea.



