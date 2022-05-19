Today is Thursday May 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lawyer: Victim of Massachusetts fire had sued InfoWars

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 1:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WORCESTER, Mass. (AP/Staff) – One of the four people who died in a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building last weekend had filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing radio host Alex Jones and his InfoWars website in 2018, alleging they falsely identified him as the gunman in a massacre at a Florida high school. A lawyer for 29-year-old Marcel Fontaine confirmed Thursday that his client died in Saturday’s fire in Worcester. The attorney said the lawsuit will continue of behalf of Fontaine’s estate. The lawyer said Fontaine’s bravery in suing Jones inspired parents of children who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut to take legal action against Jones, who is based in Austin.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design