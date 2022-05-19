“Click It or Ticket” in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 1:43 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” seat belt safety campaign. Police say officers will be watching to make sure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained with a seat belt over the Memorial Day holiday. Statistics show wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45%. The program will start Monday, May 23, and will run thru Sunday, June 5. Click here to learn more.

