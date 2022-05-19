Today is Thursday May 19, 2022
Oklahoma approves the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 1:25 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma’s Legislature has given final approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill. Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country. Its passage is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.



