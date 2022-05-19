Today is Thursday May 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 12:24 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M, saying the school was “buying” players with name, image, and likeness deals. The Aggies signed the top recruiting class in the country earlier this year. While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, Saban also mentioned Jackson State and Miami as schools that have used NIL deals to lure players. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders responded by calling Saban’s comments about a $1 million NIL deal for a highly touted recruit a lie. Saban said Alabama players earned more than $3 million from sponsorship and endorsement deals “the right way.”



