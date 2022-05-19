Today is Thursday May 19, 2022
Eight arrests in online prostitution sting

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 10:34 am
Eight arrests in online prostitution stingLINDALE – Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an online solicitation of prostitution operation Tuesday and Wednesday that led to the arrest of eight. Defendants include Jason Wilhelm Veihl, 45, of Canton; Jeffrey Alan Watts, 64, of Tyler; Chaminda P Alwis, 53, of Tyler; Allen Ronald Johnson Jr, 44, of Lindale;David Balderas, 32, of Tyler; Leonardo Hernandez Rodriguez, 23, of Lovington, NM; Ryan Craig Burgess, 30, of Lindale; and Chester Ray Webb, 32, of Tyler. Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit) assisted in the investigation and apprehensions, according to officials.



