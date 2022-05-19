Today is Thursday May 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cause of fatal Smith County house fire under investigation

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 8:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Cause of fatal Smith County house fire under investigationSMITH COUNTY — A 33-year-old man, who had special needs, died in a house fire Wednesday night, according to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. Our news partner KETK reports the fire started around 8:00 p.m. on County Road 1113. A firefighter was taken to the hospital after they were injured by a power line on the scene, but they are said to be in good condition. No one else was injured in the fire. The Smith County, Noonday and Red Springs Fire Departments assisted with the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials are asking the community to pray for the family affected by this tragic fire.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design