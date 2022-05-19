Cause of fatal Smith County house fire under investigation

SMITH COUNTY — A 33-year-old man, who had special needs, died in a house fire Wednesday night, according to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. Our news partner KETK reports the fire started around 8:00 p.m. on County Road 1113. A firefighter was taken to the hospital after they were injured by a power line on the scene, but they are said to be in good condition. No one else was injured in the fire. The Smith County, Noonday and Red Springs Fire Departments assisted with the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials are asking the community to pray for the family affected by this tragic fire.

