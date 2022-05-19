Today is Thursday May 19, 2022
Cannes: Tom Cruise receives Palme d’Or; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ gets marathon standing ovation

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2022 at 8:05 am
Courtesy Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise capped off a big day at the Cannes Film Festival by taking home its prestigious Palme d’Or following the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

The award honors the best film screened at the festival, but the honor's presentation was said to be a surprise to Cruise, following a "Masterclass" retrospective of his onscreen career -- and a five-minute standing ovation for the long-awaited sequel.

Cruise called the event, “An incredible evening and an incredible time."

He was thrilled, "Just to see everyone’s faces," following the COVID-19 restrictions.

"It’s been 36 years since Top Gun and we had to hold this for two years because of the pandemic,” Cruise told the crowd, adding, "I make these movies for all of you."

Top Gun: Maverick lands in theaters May 24.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



