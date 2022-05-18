Ohio State to extend football coach Ryan Day’s contract two years

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 6:18 pm

By HEATHER DINICH AND ADAM RITTENBERG

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is expected to receive a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2028 football season and make him one of the top five highest-paid college football coaches in the country, pending approval on Thursday from the Ohio State board of trustees.

Day’s total compensation will increase from $7.6 million annually to $9.5 million, with a base salary of $2 million per year, according to a news release from the school. Day’s $9.5 million pay will start on July 1, according to a school spokesman, amounting to a seven-year, $66.5 million deal that includes a two-year extension and the raise. Alabama coach Nick Saban, USC coach Lincoln Riley, LSU coach Brian Kelly and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker also make more than $9 million annually.

Day, who was hired on Dec. 4, 2018, has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record, including a 23-1 run against Big Ten opponents. The loss came last season to rival Michigan in the regular-season finale. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s new five-year deal, which runs through the 2026 season and was announced in mid-February, is just over $7 million this year.

Day’s teams have made two appearances in the College Football Playoff and have won two Big Ten championships (2019 and 2020) that extended a conference-record streak to four consecutive outright championships.

Day’s program also has had four consecutive semesters with a team cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, according to the news release. The 2022 team features 14 players who have already graduated.

Ohio State on Wednesday also announced new contracts for men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff. Holtmann will receive a three-year contract extension that will take him through the 2027-28 season. His annual salary increased $500,000, which makes his total annual compensation to $3.5 million with a base salary of $1 million per year.

Holtmann has led the Buckeyes to at least 20 wins in each of the past five seasons and appearances in the NCAA tournament in every year it was held. Ohio State is one of just three Power 5 programs to win 20 games in each of the past five seasons, joining Kansas and Oregon.

McGuff will receive a new four-year contract that begins on July 1 with a base salary of $675,000 and an annual compensation of $1.05 million. The deal extends through the 2025-26 season. McGuff recently completed his ninth year leading the women’s basketball team, and he has a 25-7 overall record and a regular-season Big Ten title following a 14-4 conference finish.

Under McGuff, the Buckeyes have won three regular-season Big Ten titles (2017, 2018, 2022) and made five NCAA tournament appearances, advancing to the Sweet 16 three times.

Ohio State also announced contract extensions for men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers, who is the program’s all-time winningest coach, and men’s hockey coach Steve Rohlik. Myers will receive a new five-year contract through the 2027 season. Rohlik will receive a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season.

