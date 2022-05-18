Biden invoking Defense Production Act to address baby formula shortage

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 5:27 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act to address the widespread shortage of baby formula, the White House announced Wednesday evening.

The move will get ingredients to manufacturers to help speed up production, the administration said.

"The President is requiring suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good," the White House said in a statement. "Directing firms to prioritize and allocate the production of key infant formula inputs will help increase production and speed up in supply chains."

The president has also directed the use of Department of Defense commercial aircraft to pick up infant formula overseas to get on U.S. shelves faster while U.S. manufacturers ramp up production, the White House said.

The ongoing baby formula crisis has triggered a public outcry from parents and lawmakers, as well as an investigation by the House Oversight Committee.

