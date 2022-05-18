Today is Wednesday May 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Attorney in nurse murder case indicted for allegedly soliciting prostitution

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 4:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – Phillip Hayes, the lead defense attorney for convicted murderer and former CHRISTUS nurse William Davis, has been indicted for allegedly trying to solicit a prostitute during the month-long trial. Hayes will go before 7th District Judge Kerry Russell next week to enter a plea. He was arrested in November days after the high-profile Tyler trial concluded. According to our news partner KETK, Davis was found guilty and sentenced to death for killing patients at the hospital where he worked as a nurse.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design