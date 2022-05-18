Attorney in nurse murder case indicted for allegedly soliciting prostitution

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 4:52 pm

TYLER – Phillip Hayes, the lead defense attorney for convicted murderer and former CHRISTUS nurse William Davis, has been indicted for allegedly trying to solicit a prostitute during the month-long trial. Hayes will go before 7th District Judge Kerry Russell next week to enter a plea. He was arrested in November days after the high-profile Tyler trial concluded. According to our news partner KETK, Davis was found guilty and sentenced to death for killing patients at the hospital where he worked as a nurse.

Go Back