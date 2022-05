Arp rescinds boil water notice

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 4:53 pm

ARP – The city of Arp has rescinded a boil water notice. The notice was issued Monday after officials reported a main water line was hit, and the water was initially turned off to repair the break. The city put out the word Wednesday that everything is back to normal and the water is safe to consume without boiling.

