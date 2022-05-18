Today is Wednesday May 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The joe about nothing: ‘Seinfeld’ inspires coffee collection

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 2:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FILES/AFP via Getty Images)

For those who have been drinking in Seinfeld repeats since the Emmy-winning show went off the air in 1998, you can now do it literally.

The company Bean Box has created the official Seinfeld Coffee Collection. Pretty apt -- albeit arguably very late -- for a show in which Monk's Diner was a staple.

According to the company, they've curated coffee from the nation's best roasters to "embody the complex and quirky personalities of New York's most relatable group of friends."

Included in the collection is "a spicy and chocolaty medium roast" called Elaine's Little Kicks and a "dark, rich" blend called George's "Serenity Now."

Also up for grabs are Jerry's Diner Blend, a Brazilian coffee with "notes of chocolate, brown sugar and roasted almonds," and Kramer's Giddy-Up, an Ethiopian blend, fittingly for the show's fruit fan, that has notes of "mango, papaya and citrus."

Not included, interestingly, is decaf -- which TV Jerry drank -- or Elaine's favorite, Arabian Mocha Java, a blend so strong she once referred to it as "PLO blend."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design