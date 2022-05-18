Today is Wednesday May 18, 2022
Smith County honors fallen officers

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 1:54 pm
Smith County honors fallen officersTYLER — As part of National Police Week, Smith County holds its annual Peace Officer Memorial Service on Tyler’s downtown square. Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh told KTBB, “It’s very important to remember those who have given their lives in the service of the communities that they serve. He says law officers “want to make a difference” — and when they are killed doing their jobs, “it’s important that we remember why they died… and these kind of services are just a reminder that these were men and women who just entered a life of service and, doing that, lost their lives.” The event was one of numerous such remembrances being held this week around East Texas and across the country.



