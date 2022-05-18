Today is Wednesday May 18, 2022
Breaking News: Dow falls over 1,000 points

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 12:59 pm
Breaking News: Dow falls over 1,000 points: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – The Dow fell over 1,000 points early Wednesday afternoon. That’s after stocks fell in morning trading, led by steep drops in retailers as Target plunged after issuing a grim quarterly earnings report. Target lost a quarter of its value after saying its results were hit by higher costs, dragging other store operators down with it.

Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Best Buy all fell sharply. Technology stocks also fell broadly and weighed on the market. Bond yields fell slightly.



