New provider for Toll 49 billing, customer service

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 2:11 pm

TYLER – The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) Wednesday announced its partnership with the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) to provide improved billing and customer service systems for Toll 49 customers, according to a news release. NET RMA points to NTTA’s customer service rating of 95.4%. The initial transition was made May 5. As part of the remaining transition, officials say over the coming months, NET RMA is also installing new tolling equipment on Toll 49 to improve scanning and billing efficiency.

As NET RMA continues its transition to the new system, which will be implemented in phases, pay-by-mail customers may experience some billing delays before they start receiving invoices from NTTA. No late fees will be assessed due to this delay. Customers may also continue to receive invoices from NET RMA until the transition is complete. NET RMA anticipates its systems will be fully transitioned to NTTA by the end of July, when regularly scheduled billing from NTTA is planned to resume. To learn more and for frequently asked questions, visit this link.

