Spieth among PGA favorites in quest for career Grand Slam

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 12:33 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — History is not on Jordan Spieth’s side as he arrives at Southern Hills for the PGA Championship this week. Of the five players who have won the career Grand Slam, none had to wait more than three years for the final leg. But since lifting the Claret Jug in 2017 to add the British Open to his Masters and U.S. Open triumphs, things haven’t been easy for the popular 28-year-old Texan. Spieth went nearly four years without a win and plummeted to No. 92 in the world. But with a reworked swing and rising confidence he won earlier this year at Hilton Head and was second at last week’s Byron Nelson, making him one of the favorites to finally add the final leg of the Slam to his resume.



