Junior League of announces Mistletoe & Magic, awards to nonprofits

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 11:45 am

TYLER — The Junior League of Tyler Tuesday formally announced the 2022 edition of Mistletoe and Magic, its biggest fundraiser. The annual holiday shopping market and gala will be held November 30 through December 3 at the Rose Garden Center. According to our news partner KETK, the location was chosen due to the construction of a new facility at the former site of the event’s traditional venue, Harvey Convention Center. “This year we did not pick a theme. My goal is to raise awareness for the mission of the Junior League of Tyler and what Mistletoe and Magic is, and support our partner agencies,” said Lindsey Adams, 2022 Mistletoe & Magic chair. The Junior League also announced it’s awarding $171,918 in grants and thousands of volunteer hours to 12 nonprofits and three community projects.

