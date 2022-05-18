Jason Momoa works a car hood like a “Whitesnake video” in ‘Fast X’ clowning with Vin Diesel

Muscle car met muscle when a shirtless Jason Momoa goofed around with Vin Diesel on the set of the in-production Fast X.

"Jason, what are you doing on this car?" Diesel asks his co-star in the selfie-style video, as a shades-wearing Momoa attempts to seductively slide around on the car's hood.

"I'm trying to do the new Whitesnake video!" he jokes, referencing the late Tawny Kitaen's famous gyrating atop Jaguars in the video to the band's 1987 hit "Here I Go Again."

Vin and Jason, who play enemies in the upcoming film, were apparently blowing off steam before shooting a big action scene in the tenth Fast film. "I feel amazing!" Momoa said, jumping off the vehicle and enthusing, "I finally got a Fast car!"

This is gonna be a good one," Diesel told his nearly 80 million Instagram followers.

"Gonna be a great one!" Momoa corrects him.

