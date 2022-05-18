Today is Wednesday May 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jason Momoa works a car hood like a “Whitesnake video” in ‘Fast X’ clowning with Vin Diesel

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 11:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

Muscle car met muscle when a shirtless Jason Momoa goofed around with Vin Diesel on the set of the in-production Fast X.

"Jason, what are you doing on this car?" Diesel asks his co-star in the selfie-style video, as a shades-wearing Momoa attempts to seductively slide around on the car's hood.

"I'm trying to do the new Whitesnake video!" he jokes, referencing the late Tawny Kitaen's famous gyrating atop Jaguars in the video to the band's 1987 hit "Here I Go Again."

Vin and Jason, who play enemies in the upcoming film, were apparently blowing off steam before shooting a big action scene in the tenth Fast film. "I feel amazing!" Momoa said, jumping off the vehicle and enthusing, "I finally got a Fast car!"

This is gonna be a good one," Diesel told his nearly 80 million Instagram followers.

"Gonna be a great one!" Momoa corrects him.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design