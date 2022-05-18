Man shot several times, woman in custody

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 9:47 am

ANGELINA COUNTY — One woman is in custody after a man was shot several times early Wednesday morning in Deep East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Diboll Police were called to a home on the 500 block of N. 3rd Street, a neighborhood just off Highway 59. When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic male who “had been shot several times during a domestic dispute,” according to a release from the department. The victim’s name was not released, but investigators said he was approximately 30 years old. The suspect was identified as Cynthia Zamora Ramos. She has been charged with aggravated assault-family violence and is being held at the Angelina County Jail.

