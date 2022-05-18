Today is Wednesday May 18, 2022
With ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ replacing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this fall, “we’ve got to really do a good job,” says Wells Adams

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 9:04 am
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Goodbye ballroom -- hello Bachelors and Bachelorettes.  ABC confirmed Tuesday that this fall, as Dancing with the Stars moves to Disney+, Bachelor In Paradise will be taking over its time slots, airing on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

Bachelorette season 12 contestant-turned-Bachelor In Paradise mainstay Wells Adams will be returning for the new season, and on the Disney Upfronts red carpet in New York City, he discussed the scheduling change with ABC Audio.

"We've always done two nights on Paradise. I guess [it's] a little bit more pressure, that we've got to really do a good job, make a good TV show," he laughs. "But I'm just excited that's coming back. It's such a fun show to film. Yeah, it's always a blast to watch back, so I'm just glad we're going back to Paradise."

Jesse Palmer will host the new season, with Adams returning as the bartender.  However, he feels he's really there not so much to mix margaritas, but to lend an ear to the contestants as they pour out their relationship woes.

"Yeah, I'm a bad bartender. I'm a good therapist. I think that's my role there," he laughs.

Adams isn't using Bachelor In Paradise to look for love for himself, of course: He's engaged to former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, and the two are currently trying to plan their wedding, after it was derailed by the pandemic.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



