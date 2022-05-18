‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ coming to ABC this fall, and more

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2022 at 8:34 am

Loki was the most-watched Marvel series on Disney+ to date, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed during Disney's upfronts on Tuesday, coming in ahead of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Feige called Loki a "bold swing" and said the "wild ride paid off." He added that as the first Marvel series on Disney+ to get a second season, production on the sophomore run will start in the next few weeks with star Tom Hiddleston returning, along with season-one cast members Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News...

ABC announced on Tuesday that it's picked up Celebrity Jeopardy! an all-new game show, airing this fall. The new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice. A host or potential celebrity contestants have yet to be named. Mayim Bialik emceed Jeopardy! National College Championship over five non-consecutive nights in February and has been sharing hosting duties of the syndicated version of Jeopardy! with Ken Jennings...

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! will make his sixth trip to host Jimmy Kimmel's his old stomping ground, Brooklyn, New York, marking its first time broadcasting in the borough since 2019 -- before the COVID-19 pandemic put such trips on hold, according to Variety. Kimmel mostly grew up in Las Vegas, but he and his family originally hail from Brooklyn, where he was born and lived until he was 9. Airdates and guests for the "Brooklyn Week" shows for Jimmy Kimmel Live! have yet to be announced...

