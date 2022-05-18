Today is Wednesday May 18, 2022
Argo touts driverless operations in Miami and Austin, Texas

NEW YORK (AP) – An autonomous vehicle technology company that partners with Ford and Volkswagen says it has started driverless operations in two of eight cities where it is developing its technology. Pittsburgh-based Argo AI has pulled drivers from its autonomous cars in Miami and Austin, though it is still in the testing phase. Its commercial partnerships with Walmart and Lyft still have backup drivers in both cities. General Motors and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise is running in San Francisco and Alphabet’s Waymo has also gone driverless in Arizona and California. San Diego company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona late last year without human intervention.



