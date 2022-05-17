Person of interest sought in slayings of retired New Hampshire couple

(CONCORD, N.H.) -- A person of interest is being sought in the slayings of a retired New Hampshire couple found shot to death last month on a hiking trail near their Concord home, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Chief of Police Bradley Osgood said in a joint statement that the man investigators want to speak with was seen in Concord on April 18 in the vicinity of where the bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende "Wendy" Reid, 66, were found three days later.

The person of interest is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, authorities said. He's about 5-foot-10, has a medium build, has short brown hair and is clean-shaven. He was seen wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood; khaki-colored pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Formella and Osgood released a sketch of the man.

They also announced that a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the killer has grown to $33,500.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

The Reids were last seen alive on April 18 when they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex in Concord around 2:30 p.m. and went for a walk in the Broken Ground Trails area, authorities said.

The couple was reported missing on April 20 when Stephen Reid failed to show up at a planned event, according to the state attorney general's office. Their bodies were discovered a day later off a hiking trail in the Broken Ground Trails system, officials said.

Autopsies determined they both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigators and the couple's children have asked the public to report any information that could possibly help crack the case.

The couple's family, including their children, Lindsay and Brian Reid, released a statement, describing Stephen and Wendy Reid as soulmates who traveled the world and shared a "mutual love of adventure and fitness."

The Reids moved to Concord about three years ago when Stephen Reid, who grew up in Concord, retired from a more than 30-year career as an international development specialist working on humanitarian projects around the world through USAID, their family said.

The couple met while Wendy Reid, who was from West Africa, was studying in Washington, D.C., on an athletic scholarship, the family said.

After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, Stephen Reid served in the Peace Corps in West Africa for four years, according to relatives.

