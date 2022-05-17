Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Astros veteran Jake Odorizzi exits start on stretcher

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 6:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

BOSTON — Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi fell running to cover first base in the fifth inning of Monday night’s 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher.

The Astros said he had “left lower leg discomfort,” and manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi would get an MRI. The pitcher was on crutches, in a boot and in good spirits after the game, Baker said.

“He’s probably doing better than it looked like on the mound,” Baker said.

Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 15⅔ inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kike Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.

He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off to an outfield exit. Astros teammates hovered around the infield as the stretcher arrived.

The 32-year-old veteran entered the game with a 3-2 record this season to go along with a 3.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts. The Red Sox led 2-1 when he left. The game was tied at 2-2 in the sixth inning when it was delayed by rain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design