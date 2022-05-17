Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner victim of carjacking

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 6:28 pm

By ESPN.com

Maple Leafs star Mitchell Marner was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto, the team confirmed Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs said Marner will have no additional comment on the matter as police continue to investigate.

Police said suspects took a black Range Rover at gunpoint at 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to multiple reports.

Tuesday is exit interview day for the Maple Leafs, and while Marner is not expected to speak, his teammates said that he’s doing well.

“I’m just happy he’s OK and he wasn’t hurt,” Auston Matthews said. “I don’t really know much more than you guys do, but it’s great to see him here today. I can’t imagine that’s a fun experience to go through. We’re all just glad he’s OK.”

Added Jason Spezza: “It’s scary; that’s [real] life. That’s not hockey. That’s scary. That stuff is jarring. So happy to see that he’s OK.”

Marner, who grew up outside of Toronto, had a career-high 97 points this season and contributed two goals and six assists in the postseason.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

Go Back