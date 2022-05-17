Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 5:32 pm
McALLEN (AP) – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says authorities are prepared for an expected increase in migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border amid plans to lift a public health order that has been used to turn away migrants nearly 2 million times without a chance to seek asylum. Mayorkas spoke Tuesday on a visit to South Texas, where he saw a new processing center for about 1,200 people. The department has surged personnel and equipment to the border and erected temporary facilities to prepare for next week’s end of pandemic-related limits on seeking asylum at the border.



