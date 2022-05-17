Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
Breaking News: Markets shake off doldrums as traders get back to buying: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rose steadily throughout the day and ended with broad gains as traders got back to buying again after a mostly miserable few weeks on Wall Street. Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest winners, and video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped after forecasting better results than analysts were expecting.

Paramount soared after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake in the media company. The S&P 500 rose 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.8%. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal investors are feeling bullish on the economy. Treasury yields rose.



