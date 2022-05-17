Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller team up in trailer for ﻿’Spiderhead’

Courtesy of Netflix

Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth enter a mind-altering world in the first trailer for sci-fi thriller Spiderhead.

Teller portrays the character of Jeff, one of the inmates at Spiderhead, a futuristic penitentiary where Hemsworth's character, Steve Abnesti, is running scientific experiments on prisoners who volunteer to be guinea pigs for emotion-altering drugs.

The trailer for the film depicts some of the wild reactions the inmates have to the drugs, including hallucinations, convulsions and violence. "This place can really mess with your head," Teller's character says.

"Our work will save lives," Hemsworth's character can be heard saying over a series of action shots. "We're making the world a better place."

The film also stars Jurnee Smollett and is based on the short story Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders.

Spiderhead premieres on Netflix on June 17.

