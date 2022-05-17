Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller team up in trailer for ﻿’Spiderhead’

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 3:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy of Netflix

Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth enter a mind-altering world in the first trailer for sci-fi thriller Spiderhead.  

Teller portrays the character of Jeff, one of the inmates at Spiderhead, a futuristic penitentiary where Hemsworth's character, Steve Abnesti, is running scientific experiments on prisoners who volunteer to be guinea pigs for emotion-altering drugs. 

The trailer for the film depicts some of the wild reactions the inmates have to the drugs, including hallucinations, convulsions and violence. "This place can really mess with your head," Teller's character says. 

"Our work will save lives," Hemsworth's character can be heard saying over a series of action shots. "We're making the world a better place." 

The film also stars Jurnee Smollett and is based on the short story Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders

Spiderhead premieres on Netflix on June 17. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design