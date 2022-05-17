Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
New ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ trailer teases more of Taylor Swift’s new song, “Carolina”

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 2:46 pm
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

Fans got to hear more of Taylor Swift's new song in the second trailer for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the best-selling book of the same name. The Grammy winner wrote and recorded the song "Carolina" for the movie.

The new trailer also shows fans a little bit more about what to expect from the movie -- and more about the star character, Kya. The film tells the story of Kya, who grows up alone in the marshes of North Carolina and is later entangled in a murder mystery. 

The singer first teased "Carolina" in the film's first trailer, which aired in March. Now, we have a little bit more info about the dark and chilling song -- including some new lyrics.

"You didn't see me here/No, they never did see me here," Taylor sings ominously between clips of star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Kya, trying to make a living on her own before prosecutors, who accuse her of murder, seek the death penalty for her. "Into the mist, into the clouds/ No, you didn't see me here/ I'll make a fist, I'll make it count/There are places I will never go/ Things that only Carolina will ever know."

Where the Crawdads Sing arrives exclusively in theaters July 15.'

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



