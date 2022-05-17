Smith County to buy vehicles with ARPA funding

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 2:52 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court has approved using a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase police pursuit, emergency, and public safety vehicles for several county departments. ARPA funding was given to Smith County by the U.S. Department of Treasury as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn. The purchases will include one grapple truck and four dump trucks for the Smith County Road and Bridge Department, one truck for the Fire Marshal’s Office, and 38 law enforcement Chevrolet Tahoes. Officials cite a supply shortage with law enforcement vehicles and saving taxpayer dollars locally by using federal money. Click here for further information.

