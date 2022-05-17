Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
Drew Barrymore’s advice to her younger self: “Be on the high road”

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 12:05 pm
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety

Drew Barrymore has found a peaceful balance in life. 

Looking back on her younger years, Drew says she lived a "wild, rebellious and fun" youth, and was open about her struggles with addiction, so much so she entered rehab at the age of 13 and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for six months. She was emancipated from her parents a year later.

Despite the troubles she faced, the actress has found a sense of tranquility in life that she knows her younger self couldn't understand at the time. 

"I like trying to tell myself to please react with grace. Be on the high road. Don't flip out about everything. Find calm, find peace," she shares with People about her advice for her past self, adding that she "wouldn't have listened" to those wise words as a teen. 

"Those are things I wish I could've told myself when I was a kid, but I would've never thought those things were possible, nor did I really want them at that time," she expresses. "Now I want them." 

The Golden Globe award winner's talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, has been renewed for season three. It will air on CBS later this year.  

