Part of SH 135 closed starting June 1 in Cherokee County

Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 12:41 pm
Part of SH 135 closed starting June 1 in Cherokee CountyCHEROKEE COUNTY – SH 135 in Cherokee County will be closed to through traffic from 2.44 miles south of SH 110 in Troup to 5.12 miles north of US 69 in Jacksonville beginning Wednesday, June 1. Crews will be performing bridge replacements on the Mud Creek and the Mud Creek Relief bridges. According to a TxDOT news release, the closure is expected to last until spring 2023. The project consists of the removal of the existing bridges, construction of new bridges, road widening, and roadway resurfacing. Through traffic on SH 135 will be detoured onto FM 2064 for the duration of the closure.



