Body of missing Longview man found in Utah desert

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 11:47 am

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah – The body of a missing Longview man was found in a Utah desert, officials confirmed. According to our news partner KETK, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office reports 21-year-old Jonathan Barrett Brantley’s vehicle was found in the west desert of the county in April. His cellphone had been left in the vehicle. Officials reported finding a body in the Notch Peak area on April 28 near where the truck was found. They posted again on May 12 to confirm the remains belonged to Brantley. Though they positively confirmed the identity, Brantley’s cause of death has not yet been determined. In a news release, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office expressed its “deepest condolences” and thanked those who helped in the search.

