FBI opens hate crime probe of shooting in Dallas’ Koreatown

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 11:41 am
DALLAS (AP) – The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation into last week’s shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area that injured three people. The Dallas FBI field office is working with federal prosecutors in Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division on the investigation. An FBI spokeswoman declined further comment, citing the ongoing probe. Three women were injured in the shooting last week at Hair World Salon. Dallas police say they have arrested a suspect in the case and planned to release more details at a press conference later Tuesday.



