'Rust' producer hopes they will complete film despite tragic death of cinematographer

Despite the tragic shooting that occurred on set, the producer behind Rust is hopeful that they'll be able to finish the film.

Last year while filming the Western near Sante Fe, New Mexico, star Alec Baldwin was using a revolver as a prop gun when it accidentally discharged a fatal live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Production has been suspended since the tragic incident occurred on October 21. The case is currently under investigation by the Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office.

“Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy. The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened," Rust producer Anjul Nigam tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

Anjul adds that he hopes that after the investigation is complete, they'll be able to resume filming.

“We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie,” he says, adding in a clarifying statement, “My statement that I was confident the film could be completed was just my optimism, and not an actual plan. Many of those who were involved hope to honor Halyna by completing her last work, but at this point it is just hope.”

Anjul and Alec are working on another project together, financing False Awakening, a horror film by Ben Tomson under a rebrand of their production company, Persona Entertainment.

