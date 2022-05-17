Marshall graduate killed in California church shooting

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 10:57 am

MARSHALL — An East Texas native has been named as the doctor who heroically charged the California church shooter Sunday, sacrificing his life to save others. The doctor killed in Sunday’s shooting has been identified as a former Marshall High School graduate, class of 1987. doctor John Cheng is being called a hero for giving his life to stop the gunman who opened fire at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes says Dr. Cheng was killed charging the gunman, giving others time to jump in and disarm the killer and hold him for police. A statement from the Marshall School District Monday night says: “Marshall ISD mourns the loss of Dr. John Cheng, family man, friend, hero and class of 1987 MHS graduate. Prayers will continue to be lifted for his family and friends as well as all of those touched by this tragedy.”

