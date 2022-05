City of Arp under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 10:58 am

ARP – The City of Arp has announced a boil water notice. According to officials, a main water line was hit and the water has been turned off to repair the break. Arp ISD has plenty of bottled water to satisfy the needs of their students & staff. A notice will be sent once the boil water order is lifted.

