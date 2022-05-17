Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
‘Schitt’s Creek’ ﻿star Sarah Levy expecting first child with husband Graham Outerbridge

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 5:11 am
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy is going to be a mom!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 35-year-old actress announced the news with a photo of herself wearing striped shorts, a half unbuttoned linen top, and a fedora while cradling her growing baby bump. 

"We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx," she captioned the snapshot

This is the first child for Levy and her husband, Graham Outerbridge. The two tied the knot in October 2021, which the actress celebrated in a sweet post captioned, "Bells are ringing 10.16.2021."

