Today is Tuesday May 17, 2022
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2022 at 4:40 am
LONDON (AP) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Agrawal posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.



