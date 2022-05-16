Today is Monday May 16, 2022
Death penalty sought in Texas for man who admitted killing five

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 5:45 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – Prosecutors in Texas say they will seek the death penalty for a man who authorities have said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster last year. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said Monday that they’ve filed the paperwork to seek the death penalty for 41-year-old Jason Thornburg. He was arrested in September on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth. Thornburg’s arrest warrant says he confessed to killing those three as well as his roommate and girlfriend, a Navajo woman from New Mexico who went missing after traveling to Arizona with him.



