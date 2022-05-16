‘Daria’ spinoff ‘Jodie’ getting the feature film treatment

Jodie, the planned spinoff to the late '90s MTV animated show Daria -- itself a spinoff of Beavis and Butthead -- is apparently becoming an animated film.

As reported, Jodie will star the voice of former black-ish lead Tracee Ellis Ross, but Variety reports the cast has filled up considerably. Better Things creator and former King of the Hill voice veteran Pamela Adlon has signed on in a stacked cast that now includes Kal Penn, SNL's Alex Moffat, The Flight Attendant's Zosia Mamet, The Good Place's William Jackson Harper and Hanna's Dermot Mulroney.

The Jodie film will follow the title character's life after college and her first job as an intern for a tech startup.

Daria debuted in 1997 and ran for five seasons. Jodie Landon was Daria's bestie, voiced by Jessica Cyndee Jackson on the original series.

