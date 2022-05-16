Today is Monday May 16, 2022
‘Sopranos’, ‘Nurse Jackie’ Emmy winner Edie Falco to play Pete Davidson’s mom in Peacock’s ‘Bupkis’

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 4:45 pm
NBCUniversal/Charles Sykes

Pete Davidson isn't kidding around in casting his mom for his upcoming pseudo-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis.

Four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco has signed on to play Pete's TV mom in the upcoming Peacock comedy series, which promises to take a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque look at the life of the SNL funnyman and Kim Kardashian's current main squeeze.

Falco was introduced as his TV mom live on stage as part of NBC/Universal's Upfronts presentation in New York City on Monday.

"Finally, I get to play an overwhelmed mother of two living in a world of corruption," The Sopranos veteran Falco quipped. "Except this time, it's Staten Island."

If Bupkis is indeed a "heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life," as the streaming service promises, then expect Falco to play a big part. Davidson famously lived with his mom long after stardom from stand-up and SNL found the King of Staten Island star.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



