BBB warning: Baby formula shortage leads to potential scams

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 1:58 pm

TYLER – Shortages in the supply of baby formula are leading new moms to find other ways of finding the much-needed item – and risking themselves to potential online scams. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas is helping get the word out. According to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, online shopping scams are the riskiest. An ad, post, or social media group posts they have baby formula available. The buyer contacts the seller and makes a payment through a peer-to-peer platform such as PayPal or Venmo — both BBB accredited — but the formula never arrives. Click here to learn more about the scams — and how you can avoid becoming a victim.

