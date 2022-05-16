Today is Monday May 16, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 12:57 pm
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on Spur 124 near SH 31. The crew will then move to FM 15 for base failure work the rest of the week. Flaggers will control traffic at both locations. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be on FM 449 conducting pavement widening. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



