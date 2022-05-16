Part of Palestine under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2022 at 12:39 pm

PALESTINE — The city of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for Loop 256 in the vicinity of Palestine Regional Rehabilitation Center. According to our news partner KETK, officials say it will remain in effect until Tuesday. The city said the notice was issued due to a loss of pressure that was below normal in the area, meaning that until Tuesday, affected residents will need to boil their water prior to consumption. Any questions regarding the situation should be directed to Public Works by calling 903-731-8423.

